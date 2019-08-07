Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Mt. Olympus wave pool

LAKE DELTON, Wis. - A Hartford, Wisconsin, man has been charged with second degree-sexual assault with use of force and false imprisonment for allegedly grabbing a woman in the Mt. Olympus wave pool on Saturday.

Marcos Funez-Hernandez, 34, was arrested after a woman on vacation with her family told Lake Delton police that he followed her in the Poseidon's Rage Wave Pool. She tried to get away from him, but when a wave came he allegedly grabbed her around the waist and touched her inappropriately.

According to the criminal complaint, she was able to push him off when she surfaced from the wave.

She and her family alerted staff, who ordered him to exit the pool.

Police said cameras, that were required to be installed following an ordinance about three years ago, helped detectives make the arrest.

"With thousands of people around in that area, people really don't know what they're witnessing or if they have information that could be beneficial to an investigation," said Shawn Posewitz with Lake Delton Police. "And the cameras can really put us on the scene of what really happened."

Posewitz said the cameras have drastically reduced the number of sexual assault calls from water parks, he estimates by more than 75 percent.

He said oftentimes the cameras have helped police decide if an incident in a wave pool was an assault or an accident.

"You're going to have people crashing into one another and things of that nature," said Posewitz. "People really didn't know 'Hey, was it an assaultive behavior or was it just something that a wave bumped two people into one another?' It's helped in those situations too."

He said all wave pools and water parks in the area have obeyed the ordinance and they all have surveillance systems installed.

Staff at Mt. Olympus Water Park have refused to comment on the incident or their safety measures.

Funez-Hernandez has been released on a $5,000 signature bond. He is expected to be back in court at the end of the month.

