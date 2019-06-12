Man caught kicking Portage police officer in head on dashcam video found guilty

Columbia County Sheriff's Office

PORTAGE, Wis. - A Waunakee man seen on dashcam video kicking a Portage police officer in the head and knocking him unconscious is being found guilty of battery to a law enforcement officer following a plea deal in Columbia County Court.

Jacob Hellenbrand-Bell, 22, originally faced three felony charges and two misdemeanors following an April 2018 incident that was caught on video.

In the dashcam video from Portage police, Hellenbrand-Bell and Olivia Boomsma were seen hitting and kicking two officers after Hellenbrand-Bell had been handcuffed. As Officer Brian Loewenhagen tried to arrest Hellenbrand-Bell on a parole violation, Boomsma punched Loewenhagen in the eye and continued to hit him.

The video shows another officer, Sgt. Eric Walters, arriving at the scene and pulling Boomsma away as Hellenbrand-Bell kicks Sgt. Walters in the side of the head, knocking him unconscious for more than two minutes.

Court records show Hellenbrand-Bell pleaded no contest to a felony charge of battery to a law enforcement officer during a plea hearing Wednesday morning. As part of the plea deal, all remaining charges were dismissed, but read in.

Boomsma reached a plea agreement in January and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Hellenbrand-Bell is scheduled to be sentenced on August 21st.

