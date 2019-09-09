Person burglarizes business, flees on BMX bike

Via Madison Area Crime Stoppers

MADISON, Wis. - An individual in a gray hoodie burglarized an E. Wilson Street business early in the morning on Aug. 27, according to a Facebook post from Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

The Facebook post shows a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt inside of Working Draft Beer Company. The thief left on a BMX-style bicycle.

Madison Area Crime Stoppers asks that anyone with information on this burglary submit a tip to p3tips.com.

