Person burglarizes business, flees on BMX bike

Posted: Sep 09, 2019 11:58 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 04:07 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - An individual in a gray hoodie burglarized an E. Wilson Street business early in the morning on Aug. 27, according to a Facebook post from Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

The Facebook post shows a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt inside of Working Draft Beer Company. The thief left on a BMX-style bicycle.

 

 

Madison Area Crime Stoppers asks that anyone with information on this burglary submit a tip to p3tips.com.

 

