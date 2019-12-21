Man attempts to rob woman outside of Janesville gas station

PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Posted: Dec 21, 2019 08:48 AM CST

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 08:48 AM CST

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Police are searching for a man who approached a woman early Saturday morning and tried to rob her at gunpoint outside of a Janesville gas station, according to a news release.

According to the release, the woman was walking outside of the Stop-N-Go on East Milwaukee Street when a man aimed a handgun at her. Police said the victim knew the suspect and it was not a random act.

A suspect has been identified, but has not been located, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

 

 

