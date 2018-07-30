Man attacks woman during attempted robbery in downtown, police say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A woman was attacked Sunday morning during an attempted robbery in downtown Madison, police said.

The woman was walking around 7:20 a.m. in the 600 block of West Johnson Street when she noticed someone walking behind her, according to a release. When the woman turned and started walking north in the 300 block of North Lake Street, a man ran up to her, threw her down and grabbed the bag she was carrying.

The two struggled over the bag for about 15 seconds before the man let go and ran east through the alley between the Fluno Center and UW’s Lake and Johnson parking ramp, officials said.

The woman suffered minor injuries but did not require medical attention.

The man is described as black, in his 40s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin to medium build and light facial hair. He was wearing a bright orange jacket with possibly a dark shirt underneath and dark knee-length shorts.