Man attacked, beaten in Madison library bathroom, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A man was attacked in a Madison library Wednesday night, police said.

The Madison Police Department said a 61-year-old Madison man was at Goodman South Madison Public Library shortly before 8 p.m. when he was tackled in the bathroom and repeatedly punched in the head.

When library staff members found the man, his eyes were nearly swollen shut and he had a baseball-sized knot on the back of his head. He was taken to a hospital for stitches.

The man told police he has been in a past confrontation with the person who attacked him, but he couldn't remember the man's name. Investigators are in the process of trying to identify the assailant, the report said.