Man attacked at downtown Madison party, police say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A man was injured in an attack at a downtown Madison party early Sunday, he told police.

Madison police said officers responded to the Stoughton Police Department at about 1:30 a.m. after a 27-year-old man showed up and claimed to have been battered and stabbed in downtown Madison.

The victim, who smelled strongly of alcohol, had a minor arm laceration and swelling above an eye, police said.

According to the report, the man couldn't remember many details, but said he had gone to a house party somewhere near State Street. As the gathering was breaking up, he said a group of men punched and kicked him.

Police said he later realized he also had suffered a cut to the arm during the attack.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.