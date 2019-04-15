BREAKING NEWS

Crime

Man attacked at downtown Madison party, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A man was injured in an attack at a downtown Madison party early Sunday, he told police. 

Madison police said officers responded to the Stoughton Police Department at about 1:30 a.m. after a 27-year-old man showed up and claimed to have been battered and stabbed in downtown Madison.

The victim, who smelled strongly of alcohol, had a minor arm laceration and swelling above an eye, police said.

According to the report, the man couldn't remember many details, but said he had gone to a house party somewhere near State Street. As the gathering was breaking up, he said a group of men punched and kicked him.

Police said he later realized he also had suffered a cut to the arm during the attack.

 

