Man asks woman for a light at Olbrich Beach, exposes himself, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A man is facing a tentative charge after police said he exposed himself to a woman at an east Madison beach Tuesday.

Madison police said a woman was at Olbrich Park Beach on Atwood Avenue at 3 p.m. when a man approached and asked her for a light.

According to the report, she was about to accommodate his request, but was shocked to see when she looked up again that the man was exposing himself.

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the victim told the man she was calling the police and he urged her not to. She was also able to capture images of the man on her cellphone and get his license plate number.

Because of her efforts, officers were quickly in touch with him, DeSpain said. He claimed any exposure was accidental.

Allan R. Bakken, 64, of Cottage Grove, was arrested on a tentative charge of lewd and lascivious behavior.

