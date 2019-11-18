Man arrested on suspicion of 7th offense OWI after traffic stop in Sauk County

LAVALLE, Wis. - A Wisconsin man was arrested on suspicion of his seventh OWI offense following a traffic stop in Sauk County.

Sauk County dispatchers said they received a report of someone driving erratically Sunday night near Highway 33 near the border of Sauk and Juneau County line.

The report indicted a 2014 Buick Regal also almost hit another vehicle, according to a release by the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

A Sauk County deputy located the car as it entered the village of LaValle.

The vehicle's driver, David Strait, 49, of Hilsboro, was arrested after a deputy detected signs of impairment and a field sobriety test was administered, the release said.

Strait was arrested on suspicion of seventh offense operating while intoxicated, a felony in Wisconsin, according to the release.

Strait was taken to the Sauk County Jail.

