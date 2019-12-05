PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Man arrested on suspicion of 4th offense OWI after weaving across multiple lanes, police say

DEFOREST, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested Ryan D. Meiller, 43, Wednesday at 9:57 p.m. after receiving a complaint of a car that was weaving across multiple lanes and had almost hit multiple vehicles.

The incident report said after locating the swerving car, troopers observed multiple open containers of intoxicants in the vehicle.

After undergoing a standardized field sobriety test, Meiller was arrested on suspicion of fourth offense operating while intoxicated.

