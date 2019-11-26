Man arrested for second time following MPD heroin investigation

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a man in connection with a heroin dealing investigation conducted by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, according to an incident report.

Jesse Stephens, 44, was arrested last week following a traffic stop, according to the report. Two search warrants were served on two apartments Stephens is connected to — one in the 3300 block of Leopold Way in Fitchburg and another in the 6700 block of Schroeder Road in Madison, the report said.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office Tactical Response Team and MPD SWAT assisted in serving the warrants.

Police said they found heroin and other evidence of drug dealing after issuing the warrants.

Stephens has been tentatively charged with delivery of heroin — five counts, possession with intent to deliver heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place and a probation hold.

