Man arrested for involvement in Thursday night's Langdon Street shooting

MADISON, Wis. - Police arrested one man following a shots-fired incident Thursday night, according to an incident report.

Brandon M. Buckner Sr., 28, was arrested after an altercation with an acquaintance led to gunshots. Police said the dispute began in a second-floor apartment on Langdon Street. Following the dispute, a couple of men fled into a nearby alley where shots were fired from at least two weapons, according to the report.

According to police, bullets and shell casings were recovered at the scene. One bullet pierced a nearby office window, but no one was inside at the time. There were no injuries reported.

Buckner Sr. was arrested for second-degree reckless endangering safety.

