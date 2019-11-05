Man arrested for fifth OWI, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A man was arrested for his fifth OWI offense Monday night, according to an incident report.

Madison police said they responded to a domestic call on Della Court at 7 p.m. Monday. As officers arrived, 52-year-old Mark A. Galloway drove quickly toward the squad cars before he stopped.

According to the report, Galloway was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, fifth offense, and disorderly conduct for the domestic incident.

