Man arrested for felony OWI after driving drunk with children as passengers, police say
DARLINGTON, Wis. - Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon following a complaint of a possible drunken driver with children in the car, according to a news release.
Shayne Riley, 31, was arrested for a third-offense OWI, which was enhanced to a felony because children were in the vehicle, police said. According to the release, one child was 11 years old and the other was an infant.
Police stopped Riley on Highway 23 just after 3:45 p.m.
Riley also faces charges of bail jumping and threats to a law enforcement officer, the release said.
