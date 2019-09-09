Man arrested for disorderly conduct while armed during road rage incident, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Police arrested a man for disorderly conduct while armed following a complaint from a woman Friday afternoon, according to an incident report.

Isabel D. Hall, 19, was arrested for disorderly conduct while armed, resisting/obstructing and felony bail jumping. He was also cited for underage drinking.

A Monroe woman was driving home from work Friday when Hall climbed halfway out of a passenger car window, pointed a handgun at her and yelled "back the (expletive) off," police said. The woman said she immediately slammed on the breaks and called police. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the woman in the midst of a panic attack prompted by the fear of being shot.

According to an incident report, officers located and arrested Hall after recognizing the vehicle he was riding in from the victim's description. Hall acknowledged engaging in road rage behavior and said the woman had been tailgating, but he denied pointing a gun at the Monroe woman. She denied tailgating.

