Man arrested for 6th offense OWI following crash in Sauk County, sheriff says

TOWN OF DELTON, Wis. - A Sauk County man is facing his sixth operating while intoxicated charge following a crash, according to a release from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

Someone reported a driver crossing the centerline on State Highway 33 near Coonbluff Road on Monday night. This is near the township of Excelsior. The caller was able to provide a plate number, which was listed to a 1996 silver Isuzu Trooper.

A short time later, a Sauk County deputy spotted the same vehicle traveling northbound on County Highway BD near State Highway 33 and pulled the driver over at the Whitetail Crossing gas station.

The driver was identified as Jason M. Gerike, 46, of Reedsburg, according to the release.

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said Gerike drove away during the middle of the traffic stop and the deputy followed.

Gerike sped off on northbound County Highway BD, eventually turning onto Fern Dell Road, Meister said.

Gerike reportedly crashed in a ditch at the intersection of Fern Dell Road and South Avenue in the town of Delton.

Gerike refused medical attention and was taken into custody, according to Meister. His mother, Nancy Gerike, 70, of Reedsburg, suffered injuries and was taken to an area hospital, according to Meister.

Gerike faces charges of felony operation while intoxicated sixth offense, eluding an officer and deviating from lane traffic.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.