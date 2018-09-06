Crime

Man arrested for 10th OWI in Grant County, sheriff says

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 04:31 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 04:31 PM CDT

POTOSI, Wis. - A Potosi man has been arrested for his 10th operating while intoxicated offense, according to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff's Offense. 

Scott Wilker, 51, is facing charges for operating while intoxicated 10th offense, substantial battery and disorderly conduct. He was booked into Grant County Jail. 

Officials said they responded to a home on North Main Street in Potosi after neighbors called police reporting a physical domestic disturbance. 

Wilker had done a "burnout" when leaving the home and drove away. He then returned to the home. 

Officials said Wilker was driving under the influence and his ability to drive was impaired. 

