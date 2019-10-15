Man arrested after trying to rob Lyft driver, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested early Tuesday morning after trying to rob his Lyft driver at the corner of East Washington Avenue and North Livingston Street, according to an incident report.

Police said the Lyft driver was dropping off 33-year-old Nicolas J. Schaub just before 2 a.m. when Schaub asked for the driver's bag. The driver told Schaub he didn't have a bag. Schaub opened the vehicle's trunk and began taking the victim's property.

According to the report, when the victim went to stop Schaub from taking his things, Schaub got in the man's face demanding money "or we'll have problems."

The driver called police and Schaub was arrested on tentative charges of disorderly conduct and attempted robbery, according to the report.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.