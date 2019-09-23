Crime

Man arrested after trying to burglarize Janesville golf course

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police arrested a man after he tried to burglarize a golf course in Janesville Monday morning.

The Janesville Police Department responded to the Blackhawk Golf Course at 2100 Palmer Drive for an alarm. When they got there, they saw DJ Weberg, 23, inside the golf course's pro shop.

Officers said Weberg saw the officers and ran out of the building, but was arrested immediately.

Weberg was arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage to property.

He is being held at the Rock County jail.

