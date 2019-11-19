Man arrested after strangling his baby's mother, taking child, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Police arrested a Madison man during a high-risk traffic stop after he had taken his baby from the child's mother early Monday morning, according to an incident report.

Hamin Williams, 37, is accused of going to his baby's mother's home at 2 a.m. Monday, where he strangled and threatened her with a knife and gun, according to the report. He then drove off with the baby, according to the report.

Madison Police Department negotiators convinced Williams via phone to drop the child off with another family member, police said. According to the report, police tracked Williams' movements to the Troy Drive area. He was found as the passenger in a car that was stopped at Havey Road near Bonner Lane at roughly 11:30 a.m.

Williams was arrested on suspicion of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation, battery and disorderly conduct, police said.

MPD's Sppecial Victims Unit led the team with help from the Violent Crimes Unit, Burglary Crimes Unit, SWAT negotiators and other police officers, the report said.

