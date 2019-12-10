Man arrested after punching victim in head, body at least 15 times, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a man Monday night after video surveillance showed him punching a battery victim at least 15 times, according to an incident report.

According to the report, a 31-year-old man flagged down police and said he was punched repeatedly in the head after being knocked down by someone he knows. Police said the victim claimed the attack was over marijuana.

Terrance Moore Jr., 48, was found in the area in possession of several small bags of marijuana, police said.

Upon reviewing video surveillance in the area, police found that the victim was punched at least 15 times in the head and upper body. The victim did not suffer serious injuries, police said.

Moore was arrested on suspicion of battery, disorderly conduct and possession with intent to deliver marijuana, police said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.