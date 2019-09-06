Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Man arrested after high-speed chase through Dane County Man arrested after high-speed chase through Dane County

MADISON, Wis. - A man is in jail Friday morning after leading authorities on a high-speed chase through Dane County.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Keelan Seaton was stopped by a deputy at County Road B and Keenan Road in the Town of Dunn at 9:20 p.m. Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office says Seaton drove off shortly after being stopped, leading to a 20-minute chase through the Town of Dunn, the Town and City of Madison and Fitchburg that reached up to 94 mph.

Authorities said Seaton stopped several times during the chase, only to start driving again. The chase ended when Seaton hit a curb in a roundabout at the end of Nobel Drive and Fahey Glen in Fitchburg, leaving the car disabled.

Seaton was arrested on tentative charges of fleeing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

No injuries or property damage other than Seaton's vehicle were reported.

