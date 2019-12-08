Man arrested after drunkenly firing gun inside girlfriend's home
PACIFIC, Wis. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Saturday after receiving a call from a woman who locked herself in her bedroom and said her boyfriend was drunk and had fired a gun inside the residence, according to a news release.
Matthew Evans, 29, was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct with a domestic enhancer, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
When deputies arrived at the Dunning Road residence shortly after 5 p.m., they saw Evans through a large window walking around with a gun, the release said. Police said he later left the residence without the gun and cooperated with law enforcement officials.
No injuries were reported, but Divine Savior emergency medical services were dispatched as a precautionary measure, the release said.
