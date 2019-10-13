Man arrested after crashing truck into roof of Beloit home

BELOIT, Wis. - A Beloit man was arrested Saturday after crashing a pickup truck into the roof of a Beloit home, police said.

According to a news release, Pieter E. Bruner, 37, was driving at a high rate of speed northbound on South Park Avenue when his vehicle left the roadway. The vehicle became airborne, traveled roughly 20 yards, then crashed into the roof of the home.

The homeowner was in his garage watching the Wisconsin Badgers game when the truck came through the roof. Others were home at the time but no one was injured.

Bruner was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving.

