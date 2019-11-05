Programming Notice

Man arrested after charging officer with shovel, resisting arrest, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested Monday after police got a call from a Denton Place couple who said they woke up to "really heavy pounding" around 1:20 a.m. from a stranger at their front door, according to an incident report.

When police arrived, they found 31-year-old Jonah Decorah still in the area, according to the report. Police said he was yelling and acting erratically. Decorah came at one of the officers with a shovel while saying something about the officer shooting him, but the officer backed up, according to the report.

Police said it took four officers to restrain Decorah as he bucked, screamed and spit. He was taken to a hospital then to jail.

One officer suffered a hand sprain during the incident, according to the report.

Decorah was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing, discharging bodily fluids at public safety worker and felony bail jumping.

 

 

