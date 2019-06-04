Man arrested after barricading in home with 3 children
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Police say a man armed with a knife who barricaded himself in a Fond du Lac home with three children has been arrested.
Capt. Jason Lariden says officers were called to the home about 4:15 a.m. because the 28-year-old man was "acting unusual" according to others in the house. Lariden says the man was arrested about five hours later and no one was injured.
A SWAT team was on the scene as well as a police negotiator.
