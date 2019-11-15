Man accused of using Porsche as battering ram
LA CROSSE, Wis. - Prosecutors have accused a Minnesota man of using a Porsche as a battering ram to get his Nissan Altima out of an Onalaska impound lot.
Benjamin Gjere of Lanesboro was charged Thursday with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, property damage, theft and bail jumping, the La Crosse Tribune reported.
According to investigators, Gjere's 2019 Altima was impounded Nov. 6 after he was pulled over.
Surveillance video shows Gjere and an unidentified accomplice on the lot Sunday.
An unlocked 2012 Porsche with the keys inside was parked behind the Altima. The video shows the Porsche crashing through the lot's fence and a fence of a nearby house. The video shows the Altima driving through the holes in the fences.
Gjere was pulled over in Winona County, Minn., about an hour later.
