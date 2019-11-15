Man accused of using Porsche as battering ram

Copyright 2019 CNN File photo

Copyright 2019 CNN File photo

LA CROSSE, Wis. - Prosecutors have accused a Minnesota man of using a Porsche as a battering ram to get his Nissan Altima out of an Onalaska impound lot.

Benjamin Gjere of Lanesboro was charged Thursday with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, property damage, theft and bail jumping, the La Crosse Tribune reported.

According to investigators, Gjere's 2019 Altima was impounded Nov. 6 after he was pulled over.

Surveillance video shows Gjere and an unidentified accomplice on the lot Sunday.

An unlocked 2012 Porsche with the keys inside was parked behind the Altima. The video shows the Porsche crashing through the lot's fence and a fence of a nearby house. The video shows the Altima driving through the holes in the fences.

Gjere was pulled over in Winona County, Minn., about an hour later.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.