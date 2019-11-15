Doctor to examine competency of man accused in acid attack
MILWAUKEE - A 61-year-old man accused of throwing acid on a Latino man's face during a racist attack will undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether he can assist in his criminal defense.
Clifton Blackwell's lawyer asked for the evaluation during a Friday hearing in Milwaukee. Blackwell's next court date is Nov. 25.
Blackwell, who is white, is charged with first-degree reckless injury in a case that's being prosecuted as a hate crime.
He's accused of confronting Mahud Villalaz near a restaurant and throwing acid on his face after accusing him of being in the country illegally and invading the U.S.
Villalaz suffered second-degree burns.
Designating the case as a hate crime means Blackwell could face a longer sentence if convicted.
