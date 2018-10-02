Crime

Man accused of robbery at gunpoint during faux drug deal arrested, police say

Posted: Oct 02, 2018 04:44 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2018 04:47 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man is facing a robbery charge in connection with a drug deal gone bad, police said. 

Madison police said one of the men who robbed a 19-year-old Rhinelander woman who was attempting to buy marijuana on the city's south side Saturday has been arrested, according to a news release. 

Police said Tuesday that Darterio R. Johnson, 27, of Madison, was arrested on suspicion of party to the crime of armed robbery. 

Police said the woman met with Johnson and another man at a gas station and rode with them in their car to Pelham Road at about 9:30 p.m. She believed they were going to Pelham Road to obtain the drugs, but instead they stopped and ordered her at gunpoint to turn over her money. They also stole her phone before driving off.

Passersby found the victim and came to her aid, according to the report.

The second robber hasn't been arrested, according to the news release. 

