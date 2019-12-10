Man accused of causing disturbance, threatening riders on Metro bus

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a man Monday night after he threatened some Madison Metro riders and tried to start a fight with another, according to an incident report.

During the incident, Tyson Christian, 50, claimed, among other things, that he killed several drug kingpins in Honduras, knew where the bodies were buried and that he "was 'Hell's Kitchen,'" the report said.

After police picked Christian up at the East Transfer Point, the arresting officer asked if Christian meant he was a "Hell's Angel," because "Hell's Kitchen" is a TV show "with a chef who gets mad at cooks," according to police.

According to the report, Christian told the officer he didn't know what he was talking about. He went on to claim he was part of the U.S. Army Special Forces in Central America during the '80s. Eventually, Christian admitted he had been making things up, police said.

Christian was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.