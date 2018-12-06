Man accused in string of thefts on UW-Madison campus

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department has arrested a Madison man in connection with a string of theft cases on campus, according to a news release.

UWPD said that since the fall semester began, the department has taken reports on more than a dozen theft cases at the Camp Randal Sports Center, which is more commonly referred to as the Shell.

In many of the cases, a thief was able to get inside the Shell by asking a student who was entering the building to let them in. Once inside, the suspects would steal items like cash, cellphones, laptops and other valuables.

On Tuesday, officers arrested 21-year-old Samuel F. Spencer. He was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, operating after revocation, tampering with security devices and possession of marijuana.

Investigators believe Spencer, who has no UW-Madison affiliation, is a known suspect in other theft cases in Madison and across Dane County, according to the report. Other charges from partner police agencies may be forthcoming.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.