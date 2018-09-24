Man accused in string of purse thefts faces charges
MADISON, Wis. - A 52-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a recent string of purse thefts, police said.
The Madison Police Department said 52-year-old Anthony K. Williams was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop.
According to the report, a Madison officer recognized the driver, Williams, as being the same man seen in several surveillance images from downtown theft cases. Credit cards that were stolen from purses or bags were used at area businesses.
Police said a 62-year-old Kiel woman had her wallet stolen Aug. 30 while she was at the Old Fashioned restaurant on North Pinckney Street.
A 23-year-old Madison woman's backpack was stolen Aug. 25 from Michelangelo's Coffee House on State Street, the report said
A 22-year-old Madison woman at Fair Trade Coffee House on July 9 had her wallet stolen out of her bag, police said.
Williams is facing tentative charges of two counts of theft and six counts of misappropriation of personal identifying materials.
Additional counts are expected to be recommended to the district attorney, police said Monday. The department will be asking that Williams be banned from the State Street business district as a condition of his bail.
