Man accused in Lodi beating death sentenced to 7 years in prison

MADISON, Wis. - The first of three people charged with beating a man to death in a Lodi home last fall will spend seven years behind bars.

Judge Susan Crawford sentenced Jacob Johnson to seven years in prison and five years extended supervision in the death of Dalton Ziegler last October.

Prosecutors had argued one of the other people charged in the crime, McKayla Tracy, thought her boyfriend was cheating on her and asked Johnson and Drew Luber to come to her home along Highway 113 outside Lodi.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Police said Johnson was the one who beat Ziegler, leaving him battered, bloody and left to die until police found him the next morning.

In court Tuesday, Ziegler's mother Karen Ziegler asked that a video about her son be played so Johnson could get a sense of the man he killed.

"I hope you think about what you have done for the rest of your life because I know I think about my son Dalton, my big huggable teddy bear, every day," Karen Ziegler said.

Johnson's attorney argued his client was a low risk for reoffending, and felt genuine remorse for his actions, even seeking treatment for nightmares he had just days after the crime.

As for the other people charged, Drew Luber pleaded guilty to being party to the felony murder in May and will be sentenced next week.

Tracy is scheduled for trial next January.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.