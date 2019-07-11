Man accused in Evansville stolen vehicle case tentatively charged with receiving stolen property

EVANSVILLE, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a stolen car case in Evansville, authorities said.

The Evansville Police Department said 22-year-old Elhadji A. Ndiaye was arrested on suspicion of felony receiving stolen property.

Police said Evansville officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and learned during the investigation that the vehicle involved was reported stolen through the Madison Police Department. Evansville police had sent out an alert about the car on Tuesday.

Police said the owner of the stolen auto is a resident of a home in the 400 block of West Main Street. The car had been altered with spray paint and left the city before officers arrived.

On Wednesday, Madison police notified Evansville police that they'd found the stolen car and taken Ndiaye into custody, according to the report. Several items that were taken from the Evansville home in the burglary were found with Ndiaye.

Authorities said the charge against Ndiaye will be referred to Dane County.

Evansville police said the investigation is still active and additional charges may also be recommended by the Rock County District Attorney's office.

