Man, 2 children found dead inside Outagamie County home, police say
SEYMOUR, Wis. - Three people were found dead Thursday night inside a home in Outagamie County, according to police.
Seymour police said the department responded to a home at 11:20 p.m. for a report of a domestic incident.
After repeated attempts, officers weren't able to make contact with anyone inside the home. The emergency response team entered the home at about 8 a.m. Friday.
Officers found a 35-year-old man, a 3-year-old girl and a 3-month-old girl dead inside the home, the report said. Police didn't identify them Friday morning and said names were being withheld.
Police said there is no active threat. Residents in the area were briefly told to shelter in place, but the order has been lifted. Residents who were told not to return to their homes can now, the report said.
Highway 55 and Main Street will be closed "for an indefinite period" as police continue to investigate, the news release said.
