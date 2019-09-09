Madison woman yells at intruder coming in bedroom window, he flees, police say
47-year-old facing tentative burglary charge
MADISON, Wis. - A man is facing a burglary charge after police said he damaged a window screen breaking into an east Madison woman's bedroom last week.
The Madison Police Department said 47-year-old Adam J. Hillestad is facing a tentative charge of burglary after an incident at 6 p.m. in the 100 block of North Livingston Street.
According to the report, a 27-year-old woman told police she was inside her North Livingston Street apartment Wednesday when she heard a noise coming from her bedroom window. She went to investigate and found a man coming through the window after damaging the screen. She yelled and he ran off.
Police said in a release Monday that area surveillance video was used to identify Hillestad as the suspect.
Hillestad is a sex offender required to register for life, according to public records. He no contest to two counts of felony second-degree sexual assault and was convicted in 1997.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Trial begins for former Catholic priest accused of sexually assaulting an altar boy
Next Story
Madison man sentenced to 18 years in prison for string of robberies last year
Local And Regional News
- MMSD changing curriculum to brain-based letter sound approach as Wisconsin readers fall behind
- Monroe Street Festival to celebrate 42 years
- 'Firefighters wanted': local fire departments looking for help
- Trial begins for former Catholic priest accused of sexually assaulting an altar boy
- Madison man sentenced to 18 years in prison for string of robberies last year
- Trio towed to shore after raft goes adrift