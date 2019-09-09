Madison woman yells at intruder coming in bedroom window, he flees, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A man is facing a burglary charge after police said he damaged a window screen breaking into an east Madison woman's bedroom last week.

The Madison Police Department said 47-year-old Adam J. Hillestad is facing a tentative charge of burglary after an incident at 6 p.m. in the 100 block of North Livingston Street.

According to the report, a 27-year-old woman told police she was inside her North Livingston Street apartment Wednesday when she heard a noise coming from her bedroom window. She went to investigate and found a man coming through the window after damaging the screen. She yelled and he ran off.

Police said in a release Monday that area surveillance video was used to identify Hillestad as the suspect.

Hillestad is a sex offender required to register for life, according to public records. He no contest to two counts of felony second-degree sexual assault and was convicted in 1997.

