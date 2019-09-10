Madison woman, two men shake down victim in east-side mugging, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison woman and two accomplices literally shook down a man in a robbery on Madison's far east side Monday, police say.

According to a release, Cassandra T. Truss, 51, was arrested for robbery with use of force following the robbery of a man who she claimed owed her money. The victim, a 36-year-old man, said he did not owe her any money. Truss, with the help of two male accomplices, grabbed the victim and shook him until cash, a nail clippers and other items fell from his pants. Truss then picked up the items and left. The victim also said he was punched during the attack, but was unsure of who hit him.

Police say several people witnessed the mugging and called police. Truss' associates walked off and were not found, but Truss was located in the area.

