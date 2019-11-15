BREAKING NEWS

Madison woman saved with Narcan while being booked into Dane County Jail

MADISON, Wis. - A 32-year-old woman who was brought to jail Thursday afternoon had a drug overdose while being booked, but nursing staff saved her with naloxone, a release said.

According to the release, Capitol police brought the woman to jail and she was placed in a segregation cell for medical observation.

The woman was found a short time later slumped over and unresponsive. Deputies and nurses administered two doses of Narcan.

Madison Fire and Rescue took her to a local hospital. She returned to jail after being medically cleared.

