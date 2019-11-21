Madison woman hit by stray bullet in bedroom in overnight shooting

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating multiple shots fired incidents overnight on the city's north side, including one that injured a woman as she was inside her home with her children.

The first happened at approximately 8:26 p.m. on the 2800 block of Coolidge Street. Police were called after multiple people reported hearing shots and a car driving away from the area. Officers found multiple shell casings in the street, and say a specific house appeared to be the target of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

One resident on Coolidge Street called police later in the night after he found a bullet had gone through multiple interior walls of his home. Police say it appears that home was not the target of the shooting, but was caught in the line of fire.

Another shooting was reported about an hour later on the 200 block of Bunting Lane. Officers were called there at 9:35 p.m. after multiple people again called to report the gunshots and seeing multiple cars speed away. Police say two people who were in the yard outside a home on that block appeared to be the target.

Those people weren't hurt, but a woman on nearby Oriole Lane says she was hit by a stray bullet while she was in her bedroom. The woman says she was with her two children, ages 11 and 4, at the time, but the children weren't hit by the gunfire. The woman's injuries were considered non-life threatening.

The suspects in both incidents are still at large. It's unknown if the incidents are related.

Anyone with information in either incident is asked to call Madison police or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.



