Madison woman found slumped over wheel of running car, arrested on OWI charges, police say

Posted: Dec 09, 2019 11:28 AM CST

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 11:28 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison woman was arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense OWI after she was found slumped over the wheel of a running car, police said.

Residents of Edgartown Court called police after noticing the car parked in the middle of the road Sunday around 7 p.m. They told police the woman was slumped over the wheel and would not wake up, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

The residents turned off the car and removed the keys, the release said.

A 41-year-old Madison woman was arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense OWI.

 

