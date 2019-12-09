Madison woman found slumped over wheel of running car, arrested on OWI charges, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A Madison woman was arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense OWI after she was found slumped over the wheel of a running car, police said.
Residents of Edgartown Court called police after noticing the car parked in the middle of the road Sunday around 7 p.m. They told police the woman was slumped over the wheel and would not wake up, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.
The residents turned off the car and removed the keys, the release said.
A 41-year-old Madison woman was arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense OWI.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- How to afford holiday shopping season, avoid January blues
- Police looking for man who robbed Associated Bank in Fitchburg
- Much colder weather for a couple of days, followed by some light snow chances
- Lake Geneva thieves pose as contractors, officials say
- Closing of 2 Roman Candle Pizzeria locations is example of Madison's unemployment issues
- 'This is their store': SASY Neighborhood fundraiser to support Jenifer Street Market