Madison woman found slumped over wheel of running car, arrested on OWI charges, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison woman was arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense OWI after she was found slumped over the wheel of a running car, police said.

Residents of Edgartown Court called police after noticing the car parked in the middle of the road Sunday around 7 p.m. They told police the woman was slumped over the wheel and would not wake up, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

The residents turned off the car and removed the keys, the release said.

A 41-year-old Madison woman was arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense OWI.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.