Madison woman choked, punched after interrupting burglary in her home, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison woman in her 30s was punched and choked by an acquaintance after interrupting a burglary in her home near Troy Drive around 2:45 a.m. Thursday morning, police said.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, the victim said the intruder, a man she did not know well, broke into her residence while she was out.

When she returned home, the suspect battered her and forced her to go with him in her car.

He demanded the victim help him withdraw funds from her accounts. They went to several automated teller machines.

Eventually the suspect let her go and took off in her car.

The Madison Police Department is looking for the suspect, a 32-year-old Madison man.