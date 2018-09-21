Crime

Madison woman arrested for 6th offense OWI after T-boning truck, police say

Posted: Sep 21, 2018 02:07 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 21, 2018 02:07 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison woman is facing charges after she ran a red light and crashed into a truck, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department. 

Tracey D. Franklin, 28, was arrested for her sixth offense of operating while intoxicated, operating after revocation and a red signal violation. 

Officials said they responded to East Washington Avenue at Thierer  around 6:43 a.m. Friday. Franklin had run a red light and T-boned a truck with her car, according to the release. 

The truck, which had the green light, was heading south on Thierer Road when Franklin ran the red light and hit it, officials said. There were no serious injuries as a result of the crash. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration