Madison woman arrested for 6th offense OWI after T-boning truck, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A Madison woman is facing charges after she ran a red light and crashed into a truck, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.
Tracey D. Franklin, 28, was arrested for her sixth offense of operating while intoxicated, operating after revocation and a red signal violation.
Officials said they responded to East Washington Avenue at Thierer around 6:43 a.m. Friday. Franklin had run a red light and T-boned a truck with her car, according to the release.
The truck, which had the green light, was heading south on Thierer Road when Franklin ran the red light and hit it, officials said. There were no serious injuries as a result of the crash.
