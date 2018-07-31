Madison Walgreens manager helps woman avoid utility scam

MADISON, Wis. - A Walgreens store manager helped keep a woman from falling victim to a phone scam, police said.

Madison police said a 59-year-old woman went into a Madison Walgreens on July 2 and asked a worker which MoneyPak prepaid cards were the ones used to pay Madison Gas and Electric bills.

The woman said she had gotten a call from someone posing as a MGE employee. The scammer told her a technician would soon be headed to her West Lakeview Avenue home to disconnect power due to unpaid bills, but if she bought MoneyPak cards, she could prevent the utility cutoff.

According to the report, the employee contacted a manager, and the manager told the woman MGE would not send someone to Walgreens to buy MoneyPak gift cards to pay an electrical bill. The woman called MGE from Walgreens and an employee of the real company confirmed it was a scam.

When the scammer called the woman back to get the MoneyPak numbers, the woman gave him a couple of choice words and hung up, police said.

The manager of a the Walgreens saved the woman from losing nearly $300, according to the report.