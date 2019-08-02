Madison teen uses Letgo app, gets robbed at laundromat

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison teen who used the Letgo app was robbed at a laundromat early Friday morning.

According to the incident report, police were dispatched to the Little Big Load Laundromat on 2915 Todd Drive at 5:15 a.m after a teen said he was punched and knocked down in a strong-armed robbery.

Authorities said the 16-year-old tried selling his phone to a stranger after posting it on Letgo. The two agreed to meet outside the laundromat, but when the "buyer" met with the teen, he grabbed the victim's phone without paying him in return.

Officials said the victim chased the robber, caught him and punched him. The teen later found out the robber had an accomplice, who intervened and punched the victim.

The incident report said the robber and accomplice appeared to also be teens. They eventually entered a car and left the scene.

