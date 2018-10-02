Madison teen girls face charges in school fight that caused officer's broken hand

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Three students at a Madison high school are facing tentative charges in connection to a fight Monday that injured an officer, police said.

Madison police said three teenage girls are facing disorderly conduct charges after officers and staff at West High School had to break up a fight at about 8:30 a.m.

Police said numerous officers were called to West to back up the educational resource officer as police worked with school staff members to get the group under control following loud outbursts and disruptive behavior.

During the dispute, a school official was inadvertently punched by one of the girls while the worker was helping pull combatants apart, police said. Because of that, one girl was arrested on suspicion of battery.

A 15-year-old, 16-year-old and 17-year-old were all arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

West High's ERO suffered a broken bone in his hand while breaking up several disturbances inside the school Monday morning.