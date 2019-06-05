Madison Subway robber gets 7 years in prison, DOJ reports

FreeImages.com/Jason Morrison

MADISON, Wis. - The man who robbed a Subway in Madison was sentenced to seven years in federal prison Tuesday.

Johell L. Britt, 21, was charged with armed robbery for robbing the restaurant while armed with a handgun in August, 2019, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Britt pleaded guilty to the charge with his co-defendant, Lamontay Rivera, in March.

Britt and Rivera were arrested after investigators used surveillance cameras and physical and DNA evidence to identify them. Britt has a prior conviction for attempted armed robbery where an individual was shot multiple times, officials said.

Rivera has not been sentenced yet, according to the release.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.