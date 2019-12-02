Madison police share photos of stranger accused of tossing candy to kids on playground

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department is hoping surveillance photos will help them identify the man who approached students on the playground of Orchard Ridge Elementary School.

Officers said the man spoke to students around 2 p.m. last Tuesday and threw candy on the ground near them.

The children were with a staff member who walked them back into the building, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Madison police said the man tried to enter the school but left when he realized the door was locked.

Police describe the man as black, wearing a tan trench coat and a Green Bay Packers winter hat. He was also carrying metal crutches.

If you are able to identify the man or have information on this incident, police ask you to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

The Madison Metropolitan School District sent a letter home to parents last week about the incident, asking parents to remind their kids of safety precautions when it comes to dealing with strangers.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.