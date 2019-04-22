Madison police seek to limit number of late-night bars
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police want to reduce fights and criminal activity at campus-area bars by limiting the number of establishments that allow customers in after 1:30 a.m.
Last year police restricted seven bars near the University of Wisconsin from letting people in after 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, the The Wisconsin State Journal reported.
Madison officials are considering requiring nine other establishments to follow the same rule, starting July 1.
Police Capt. Jason Freedman says the policy was implemented following an increase in police calls to downtown in recent years. Freedman says the area near campus has started seeing more non-college residents, some of whom are gang-affiliated or armed.
Alderman Mike Verveer says the condition has been met with a grudging acceptance from the bars where it was imposed last year.
