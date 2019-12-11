Madison police searching for armed robbery suspect

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Madison, Wi - Madison police are searching for a man they say committed an armed robbery.

It happened Tuesday, just before 9 p.m. at the 600 block of Vernon Avenue near Kingston Onyx Park.

Police say the victim was unloading groceries from his truck when a man put the victim in a headlock and pressed a black gun to his cheek.

The suspect stole the victim's wallet, an unknown amount of cash, and Apple brand earbuds, before running away.

The suspect was seen getting into a red four-door sedan, and driving north on Vernon Avenue.

Police say the suspect is described as a 20-25 year old Hispanic male. He is about 5'10" with a slender build and a tattoo on his face. He was last seen wearing a black sweatpants and a sweatshirt with gray sleeves and hood.

This investigation is ongoing and the suspect is still at large.

If you have any information please contact the Madison Police Department or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

