Madison police search for woman wanted in string of overnight robberies

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police say they are looking for a woman who is the suspect in a string of gas station and convenience store armed robberies on the city's east side Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Police say it appears the same suspect tried to rob the BP gas station at 735 East Washington Avenue, the Mobil gas station at 3019 East Washington Avenue and the Walgreen's at 3710 East Washington Avenue. The woman was able to take cigarettes and cash from the Walgreen's store before getting away.

The suspect is described as a heavy set woman with red hair standing between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall. She was wearing dark clothing, a scarf, and a baseball hat with alternating white and dark colored panels.

Police say it appears the same woman also robbed the Tobacco Deals store on the 2800 block of East Washington Avenue earlier Tuesday night.

Madison Police are continuing to investigate the robberies. Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or submit a tip at tipsubmit.com.

